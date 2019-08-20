Jarrod Bowen caught the eye but failed to make the difference when given the opportunity as Blackburn beat Hull 1-0.

The winger saw a 13th-minute penalty saved impressively by Christian Walton after Jackson Irvine had been fouled by Bradley Johnson, who had earlier hit the crossbar with a header.

Kamil Grosicki then struck the post just past the half-hour mark, before Rovers' Stewart Downing fired against the frame of the goal twice not long before the interval.

Eventually the breakthrough came, Derrick Williams nodding in before Rovers held on despite Hull's late onslaught.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday returned to the top of the Championship table thanks to a 1-0 win over struggling Luton Town, while Middlesbrough beat Wigan Athletic by the same scoreline for its first win of the campaign.

Jonathan Woodgate's Boro has endured a difficult start to the campaign, failing to win any of its first four matches.

But it got up and running with its first victory after it held off Wigan.

Britt Assombalonga grabbed the decisive goal in the 23rd minute, powering home a header from Jonny Howson's cross.

Wigan piled the pressure on towards the end, but Darren Randolph helped ensure the host clung on.

Phillip Cocu suffered his first defeat in charge of Derby County as Bristol City held on to triumph 2-1 at Pride Park. Birmingham City turned it on in the final 21 minutes against visitor Barnsley, claiming a 2-0 victory to join six other teams on seven points.