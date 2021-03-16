In-form Watford strengthened its grip on the second automatic promotion place in the Championship by winning 4-1 at Rotherham, while Swansea and Brentford dropped points.

Xisco Munoz's side made it eight victories from nine matches thanks to goals from Francisco Sierralta, Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema and Dan Gosling.

Third-placed Swansea is three points behind Watford after losing 3-0 at Bournemouth.

Philip Billing's volley and Joel Latibeaudiere's own goal put the Cherries in control, with Arnaut Danjuma sealing the win late on.

Fourth-placed Brentford failed to capitalise on that slip-up as it blew a two-goal lead to draw with Wayne Rooney's Derby.

Ivan Toney's penalty and a Sergi Canos strike put the Bees in control midway through the first half, only for Lee Gregory and fellow half-time substitute Louis Sibley to make it 2-2.

Playoff hopeful Cardiff drew 0-0 at home to Stoke, while Middlesbrough moved up to eighth with a 2-0 win against Preston.

North End defender Jordan Storey sliced a Yannick Bolasie cross into his own net to open the scoring, with captain Alan Browne sent off before manager Alex Neil also saw red.

Marcus Tavernier wrapped up Boro's 2-0 win early in the second half.

Luton was also 2-0 winner over Coventry.