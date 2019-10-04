Birmingham dominated Boro, which has struggled under new boss Jonathan Woodgate this season, but the home side briefly looked set to be punished for failing to extend its first-half lead.

Fran Villalba rifled home just after the half-hour mark, yet chances came and went either side of that strike as the Blues worked Darren Randolph time and again, as well as striking the woodwork.

Boro had scarcely threatened all evening but equalised with just three minutes remaining as captain Daniel Ayala bundled in Britt Assombalonga's cross.

There was still time for another late twist, though, and Bailey nodded past Randolph to consign miserable Boro to a third defeat in four matches, leaving it just four points clear of the relegation zone.