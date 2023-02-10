Baggies beaten as Birmingham claims derby February 11, 2023 00:06 3:24 min Birmingham City put the brakes on West Bromwich Albion's season in the Championship, claiming the West Midlands derby with a 2-0 win after a dominant display at home. WATCH the EFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights West Bromwich Albion Birmingham City Football EFL Championship -Latest Videos 3:24 min Baggies beaten as Birmingham claims derby 5:05 min Schalke stays bottom after Wolfsburg scrap 5:46 min Serie A: AC Milan v Torino 5:46 min Giroud's moment of brilliance lifts Milan gloom 5:02 min 2. Bundesliga: Karlsruher v Greuther Furth 4:48 min 2. Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld v Hansa Rostock 2:04 min Pep hisses at league rivals over City audit 0:49 min Messi absent for PSG's Monaco trip 5:05 min Coupe de France: Vierzon v Grenoble 6:33 min Coupe de France: Paris FC v Annecy