The Baggies recorded their biggest win of the season - and of Slaven Bilic's time in charge - having been set on their way by Semi Ajayi's 25th-minute header.

Pereira then swept in his fifth goal of the season and though Sam Surridge reduced the deficit by poking in from on the line, Pereira released Hal Robson-Kanu to make it 3-1 before half-time.

A delicious chip from Pereira led to Matt Phillips heading in a fifth 20 minutes from time and West Brom's Brazilian playmaker also teed up substitute Kyle Edwards to get in on the act in a sixth successive win.