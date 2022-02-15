Bagan banger lights up Cardiff win February 16, 2022 00:21 3:29 min Joel Bagan struck a superb opener as Cardiff City made it three in a row at home, with a 2-0 win over Coventry City. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Cardiff City Coventry City Football EFL Championship Joel Bagan -Latest Videos 5:53 min SPFL: Aberdeen v St Johnstone 1:07 min Simeone shoulders blame for Atletico's woes 1:30 min Ancelotti credits 'unstoppable' for PSG win 3:29 min Bagan banger lights up Cardiff win 1:30 min Pep wants more despite City's record-breaking win 1:28 min Ronaldo ends drought as Man United goes fourth 1:30 min Mbappe atones for Messi's penalty miss in PSG win 1:30 min Man City smashes Sporting in Champions League rout 0:25 min Woodgate reflects on 'failed' Real Madrid spell 1:28 min Premier League: Manchester United v Brighton