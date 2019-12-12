West Brom misses chance to reclaim top spot

Slaven Bilic's side had to recover from a goal down to snatch a point that lifts them level with Leeds United, who beat Hull City on Tuesday to climb into top spot.

West Brom had won four successive away league matches without conceding, but they came unstuck against a determined Wigan side at the DW Stadium.

Bilic's decision to rest some key players backfired as Sam Morsy's free-kick came back off the post, hit Sam Johnstone and crossed the line for an own goal.

Michael Jacobs hit the bar in a real let-off for the visitors four minutes before Charlie Austin fired an indirect free-kick through a sea of bodies once teed up by Jake Livermore.

West Brom could not find a winner, however, meaning just goal difference keeps them behind pacesetters Leeds, while Wigan are within three points of safety.

Brentford got its play-off charge back on track with a 2-1 win over Cardiff City, inflicting a first defeat of Neil Harris' reign on the Welsh side.

Elsewhere, QPR moved into the top half of the division with a 2-0 away win at Birmingham City, while the other three games that took place on Thursday (AEDT) finished 1-1.