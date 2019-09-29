Watkins heads hat-trick for buzzing Brentford

Barnsley ended its three-match scoring drought through Cauley Woodrow's curler inside the opening minute, only for Watkins to level up 10 minutes before the interval after being picked out in the middle by Mathias Jensen.

The Championship's outright leading goalscorer hit the post and crossbar in quick succession before half-time, but he doubled his personal tally 54 seconds into the second half from close range following Bradley Collins' error.

Watkins' third arrived 22 minutes from time, the 23-year-old stooping to head Sergi Canos' right-sided cross past Collins to seal a win that lifts Brentford up to 14th and leaves Barnsley in the relegation zone.