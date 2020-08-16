SPFL
EFL Championship

Watford appoints Ivic as head coach

Watford has appointed Vladimir Ivic as its head coach on a one-year deal.

Getty Images

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Ivic, 43, left Maccabi Tel Aviv in July after two successful seasons, winning the Israeli Premier League in both campaigns.

Previously in charge of PAOK, Ivic – a former Serbia and Montenegro international as a player – also won the Greek Cup in 2016-2017.

He joins Watford after its relegation from the Premier League, with Nigel Pearson having been sacked last month.

"First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff," Ivic said.

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me."

Ivic has signed a one-year deal and Watford holds an option for another year.

News Watford Football EFL Championship Vladimir Ivic
Previous Dean Holden takes over at Bristol City
Read
Dean Holden takes over at Bristol City
Next

Latest Stories