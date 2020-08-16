Watford appoints Ivic as head coach

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Ivic, 43, left Maccabi Tel Aviv in July after two successful seasons, winning the Israeli Premier League in both campaigns.

Previously in charge of PAOK, Ivic – a former Serbia and Montenegro international as a player – also won the Greek Cup in 2016-2017.

He joins Watford after its relegation from the Premier League, with Nigel Pearson having been sacked last month.

"First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff," Ivic said.

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me."

Ivic has signed a one-year deal and Watford holds an option for another year.