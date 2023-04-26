WATCH Sheffield United v West Brom LIVE NOW

🚨📋 We're underway in what could be a promotion play-off fixture in the coming weeks! It's third-placed @LutonTown

🆚 fourth-placed @Boro



📺 Watch LIVE RIGHT NOW on beIN 2 | @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT #LUTMID #EFL pic.twitter.com/i6dKuvUwrN