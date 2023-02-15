WATCH Sheffield United v Middlesbrough LIVE NOW

BUNDESLIGA
Socceroos star Riley McGree takes centre stage for Middlesbrough in this battle of second v third in the EFL Championship.

FULL TIME | Sheffield United 1-3 Middlesbrough - A huge win for Michael Carrick's side in its fight for premier league promotion

74' GOAL! Cameron archer doubles his account with a composed finish

47' GOAL! The perfect start to the second-half as Cameron Archer gives Middlesbrough the lead!

Half-time | Sheffield United 1-1 Middlesbrough

25' GOAL! Middlesbrough gets the equaliser through in-form Chuba Akpom

 

 

 

 

5' GOAL A long throw pays off as Sheffield United takes the lead!

 

 

Line-ups are in!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

