WATCH Luton Town v Middlesbrough LIVE NOW

Its third v fourth as Luton hosts fellow promotion hopeful Middlesbrough in what could be a taste of what's to come in the promotion play-offs at the end of the regular season. Which side will strengthen its grip on a top four spot?

FULL TIME | Luton Town 2-1 Middlesbrough 

 

67' GOAL! Carlton Morris converts the spot kick to give Luton the lead against Middlesbrough! 

65' PENALTY! Zac Steffen brings down Morris in the box, and the referee points to the spot!

49' GOAL! Luton makes a perfect start to the second-half, equalising through Tom Lockyer!

HALF TIME: Boro has the advantage at the break, can Luton come back from the 1-0 deficit?

 

40' GOAL! Middlesbrough leads Luton right on the stroke of half-time after an ice-cool finish from Cameron Archer!

Line-ups are in!

 

 

 

 

 

 

