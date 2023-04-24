WATCH Luton Town v Middlesbrough LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
FULL TIME | Luton Town 2-1 Middlesbrough
67' GOAL! Carlton Morris converts the spot kick to give Luton the lead against Middlesbrough!
65' PENALTY! Zac Steffen brings down Morris in the box, and the referee points to the spot!
49' GOAL! Luton makes a perfect start to the second-half, equalising through Tom Lockyer!
HALF TIME: Boro has the advantage at the break, can Luton come back from the 1-0 deficit?
40' GOAL! Middlesbrough leads Luton right on the stroke of half-time after an ice-cool finish from Cameron Archer!
Line-ups are in!