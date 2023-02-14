WATCH Burnley v Watford LIVE NOW

BUNDESLIGA
It's a mouth-watering EFL Championship top six battle as league-leader Burnley hosts sixth-placed Watford. Follow along right here!

FULL TIME - What an end to the game! Burnley 1-1 Watford

 

90+4' GOAL! Michael Obafemi pounces late to salvage a point for Burnley and the crowd at Turf Moor goes WILD!

 

Half-time: Burnley 0-1 Watford

Burnley with the better of the territory stats in the first-half, but still finds itself behind to watford

32' GOAL Joao Pedro pounces after Arijanet Muric butchers his clearance and Watford leads Burnley 1-0

How the ladder looks ahead of this one

 

 

 

 

Line-ups are in!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

