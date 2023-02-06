WATCH Blackburn v Wigan LIVE NOW February 6, 2023 20:47 Blackburn hosts Wigan in a must-win Championship clash. A victory would place he home side firmly in the top six, while Shaun Maloney returns to the Latics as manager to try and stave off relegation. Getty Images WATCH Inter Milan v AC Milan LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECTFOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!Wigan goal disallowed! ❌ NO GOAL! @LaticsOfficial has the ball in the net but the ref spotted a foul from Callum Lang... it stays @Rovers 0-0 @LaticsOfficial | #ROVvWIG Follow our live blog here 👉 https://t.co/P88QWTDZmH 📺 Watch LIVE NOW via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/3ulLvjxnr0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 6, 2023 The tale of the tape at half-time 🍊 It's half-time at Ewood Park, where both @Rovers and @LaticsOfficial have created chances in an entertaining clash | Here are the stats from the opening stanza! #ROVvWIG #BLBWIG Follow our live blog here 👉 https://t.co/P88QWTExcf pic.twitter.com/NRGmgixvGE — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 6, 2023 Lang stings the palms for Wigan 💥 CHANCE! Callum Lang stings the palms as @LaticsOfficial shows attacking intent in Shaun Maloney's first match in charge | #ROVvWIG #BLBWIG Follow our live blog here 👉 https://t.co/hhE59LwGwJ 📺 Watch LIVE NOW via @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/q4aBt63ban — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 6, 2023 Brereton Diaz goes through! But Amos is equal to it 💥 CHANCE! @benbreo goes through on goal but Ben Amos is equal to it! Ominous signs early for @LaticsOfficial! #ROVvWIG #BLBWIG 📺 Watch LIVE on beIN 3, 7am AEDT | @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/tjQiuNjTvk — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 6, 2023 Line-ups are in! ⚽️💥 Cracking match-up in the Championship this morning with @blackburnrovers at home to @LaticsOfficial | A win puts the home side firmly back in the top 6! #ROVvWIG #BLBWIG line-ups 👇 📺 Watch it LIVE on beIN 3, 7am AEDT | @Foxtel, @kayosports, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/it3YSdm1oo — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) February 6, 2023 News Blackburn Rovers Wigan Athletic Football EFL Championship Previous McGree provides assist as Boro buries Blackpool Read Next Wigan picks up valuable point at Blackburn Read - Latest Stories February 6, 2023 23:14 Wigan picks up valuable point at Blackburn February 6, 2023 20:47 WATCH Blackburn v Wigan LIVE NOW February 5, 2023 01:13 McGree provides assist as Boro buries Blackpool January 29, 2023 01:31 Forss and Akpom help Boro swat Hornets aside January 29, 2023 01:29 Championship: Middlesbrough v Watford January 26, 2023 21:09 Wigan sacks Toure after eight weeks in charge January 23, 2023 07:05 EFL Ch: Birmingham v Preston North End January 23, 2023 07:05 EFL CH: Coventry v Norwich January 23, 2023 04:32 Black Cats halt Boro run January 20, 2023 23:49 Championship: Burnley v West Bromwich Albion