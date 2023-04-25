WATCH Blackburn Rovers v Burnley LIVE NOW April 25, 2023 21:10 Can Vincent Kompany's Burnley cap a stellar season by wrapping up the EFL Championship title, at Blackburn Rovers? Find out LIVE on beIN SPORTS. Burnley FC WATCH Blackburn Rovers v burnley LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECTFOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!Benson stunner gives Burnley the lead ⚽️⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️⚽️ Super-sub Manuel Benson ignites this game with a STUNNER! It's @Rovers 0-1 @BurnleyOfficial with 20 minutes left on the clock! #ROVBUR Live Blog 👉 https://t.co/Xp9LkFHaj7 📺 2nd half LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | @Foxtel @kayosports Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/QOBpDbpBPz — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 25, 2023 The tale of the tape at half-time 🍊 Half-time oranges at Ewood Park, where @Rovers have had the better chances against @BurnleyOfficial | #ROVBUR Here are the key stats from the 1st half 👇 📷 2nd half coming up LIVE on beIN 3 | @Foxtel @kayosports Fetch & CONNECT! pic.twitter.com/kLnop1wvnq — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 25, 2023 Line-ups are in! ⚽️ Can @BurnleyOfficial wrap up the @SkyBetChamp title with a win at @Rovers today? 📺 Find out LIVE NOW on beIN 3 | @Foxtel @kayosports Fetch & CONNECT! #ROVBUR #ROVvBUR pic.twitter.com/6K6TonVLMw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 25, 2023 News Burnley Blackburn Rovers Football EFL Championship Previous Luton fights back to see off Middlesbrough Read Next Burnley seals EFL Championship title with win over Read - Latest Stories April 26, 2023 00:23 Kompany hails Burnley’s 'tremendous' title triumph April 25, 2023 23:14 Burnley seals title with win over rival Blackburn April 25, 2023 21:10 WATCH Blackburn Rovers v Burnley LIVE NOW April 24, 2023 22:52 Luton fights back to see off Middlesbrough April 24, 2023 22:49 EFL Championship: Bristol City v Rotherham April 24, 2023 22:44 EFL Championship: Hull City v Watford April 24, 2023 22:28 EFL Championship: Norwich v Swansea April 24, 2023 22:20 EFL Championship: Wigan v Millwall April 24, 2023 22:04 EFL Championship: Preston North End v Blackburn April 24, 2023 22:00 EFL Championship: Cardiff v Stoke City