Swansea pips Cardiff in South Wales derby

The Swans went into the game in 10th place in the Championship table after just one win in their previous seven league games, but Wilmot's first-half header helped to earn a result that catapulted them up to fourth.

Wilmot marked his first league start for Swansea in style, scoring the winner in a hot-blooded derby against Cardiff City to help Steve Cooper's side move up the table.

The 19-year-old gave Swansea the lead when he directed a header into the corner of the net with remarkable accuracy, although Cardiff's loose marking will have infuriated manager Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds boss could have few complaints about the result, with Wilmot hitting the crossbar with another headed chance and several Swansea chances going begging in the second half, not that Cooper minded as his team won for the first time in four attempts.

In the day's other Championship game, Wigan was heading for a first win in three as it led Bristol City 2-1 with four minutes left on the clock at Ashton Gate.

But a late equaliser denied the struggling Latics three points and nudged Lee Johnson's sixth-placed City side a point clear of Fulham.