Storm damage forces postponement for Bournemouth

The UK Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for much of the south east of England, with strong winds expected across much of the area.

Structural engineers carried out an inspection of the stadium and confirmed some damage caused by the story could pose a significant risk to supporters’ safety.

The ongoing impact of the storm means the damage cannot be repaired in time either to fulfil the fixture on Friday [Saturday AEDT], or at a re-arranged time on Saturday [Sunday AEDT]," a club statement read.

"The postponement was recommended by the club’s Safety Advisory Group."

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course, with both sides chasing promotion to the Premier League, the Cherries currently second to runaway leader Fulham, with Forest just two points outside the play-off places in seventh.

Bournemouth apologised to fans for the late notice of the postponement, but added the decision had been made with the safety of everyone looking to attend the match in mind.