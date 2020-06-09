Stoke manager O'Neill tests positive for COVID-19

WATCH the Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

WHAT BEIN WILL SHOW WHEN THE CHAMPIONSHIP RESUMES:

Fulham v Brentford, Saturday 20 June, 9.30pm, beIN 2

West Brom v Birmingham, Sunday 21 June, 12am, beIN 2

Cardiff v Leeds, Sunday 21 June, 9pm, beIN 2

The former Northern Ireland boss returned the adverse result during the sixth round of testing as England's second tier gears up to relaunch next week.

O'Neill, 50, had tested negative in the previous five rounds.

"He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players," A Stoke statement read.

Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of Stoke's preparations to face Reading on 20 June as O'Neill stays away.

After his appointment last November, with the Potters at the foot of the Championship table, O'Neill inspired a turnaround in fortunes to lift the team to 17th place.

The threat of relegation remains, as Stoke sits three points better off than third-bottom Charlton Athletic with nine matches still to play.