Spurs to recall Clarke from Leeds loan

Teenage winger Clarke became Spurs' first signing in 18 months when he joined from Leeds in July, though he was loaned straight back to the Championship side for the 2019-2020 season.

However, having appeared in 24 league matches last season, Clarke has played only 19 minutes in one substitute's appearance in this Championship campaign.

That has led to Spurs making the decision to cut short his spell at Elland Road, with Clarke due to return to Tottenham next month.

"We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career as Spurs have confirmed, due to a lack of playing time, he will be recalled in the January transfer window," Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear wrote in his programme notes.

The Whites, who will end the calendar year in the Championship's top two regardless of how they fare in their next two games, could also lose Eddie Nketiah back to Arsenal.

Nketiah, 20, is on a season-long loan from the Gunners - though he could be recalled in January - and has scored three times, but he has yet to start in the Championship.

"I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to call him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United," Kinnear added.

"Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment and profile of the playing opportunity at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development."