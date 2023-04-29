Sheffield United ends Preston’s play-off hopes

The Lilywhites travelled to South Yorkshire knowing they needed three points to stay in with a chance of a top-six finish but goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck, Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie confirmed they will be playing Championship football again next season.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made four changes to the team that beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in midweek to confirm a return to the Premier League, with Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and Billy Sharp coming into the starting XI.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe made just one switch from the 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn, with Ryan Ledson coming in for the injured Ben Whiteman.

The Blades showed no sign of a promotion hangover and took to lead in the 36th minute when Tommy Doyle’s corner from the right was met by defender Ahmedhodzic who headed in off the post for his second goal in as many matches.

Preston fashioned an equaliser in the 63rd minute. Substitute Liam Delap got the visitors on terms when he tapped in Brad Potts’s teasing ball from the right.

However, the Blades got back in front in the 72nd minute when substitutes Daniel Jebbison and Fleck combined brilliantly before the latter’s shot deflected in.

United added a third in the 75th minute with Jebbison again the provider, the youngster storming down the right-hand side before putting the chance on a plate for strike partner Ndiaye.

Another United substitute, McBurnie, then added gloss to the victory when he acrobatically made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.