Scintillating Swansea breezes past Birmingham

Swansea City's superb unbeaten start to the EFL Championship season continued as it eased to a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

It is now four wins from five league games for Steve Cooper's men, who went second after three second-half goals secured the points at the Liberty Stadium.

The goals arrived in the space of 12 minutes, Kyle Naughton guiding a shot inside the near post to open the scoring after 63 minutes.

Bersant Celina's emphatic fashion made it 2-0 and the game was wrapped up when Borja Baston converted from the penalty spot following Marc Roberts' foul on Yan Dhanda.

It is Swansea's best start to a season for 41 years. Birmingham are 15th with seven points from five games.

