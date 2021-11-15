Reading signs former England striker Andy Carroll

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
The 32-year-old had been a free agent since being released by his boyhood club Newcastle United at the end of last season, but joined the Championship side on a contract until mid-January on Tuesday (AEDT).
Carroll joins a Royals side that sit 16th in the second tier, but only four points adrift of sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers.
Capped nine times by his country, the former Liverpool frontman career has been blighted by injuries.
Reading boss Veljko Paunovic hopes Carroll, who has scored 80 goals in his career and made over 250 Premier League appearances, can hit the ground running.
Paunovic said: "This is a deal that we have been working on for some time and are confident it is the right move for both player and club.
"Andy is looking for a new challenge in his career and we need a player with his quality and vast experience. So this is a great match and I'm really looking forward to working with Andy over the next couple of months."