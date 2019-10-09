LaLiga
EFL Championship

Reading sacks Gomes after seven-game winless run

Reading has announced the departure of manager Jose Gomes after 10 months in charge after a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions.

Getty Images

Watch the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The Royals have lost five of their past six Championship matches and are 22nd in the table, just three points off the bottom.

Gomes, who arrived at Madejski Stadium from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in December 2018, stabilised the club in 2018-19 but could only steer them to 20th place at the end of the campaign.

This season, despite being bolstered by the signings of George Puscas from Inter and Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday, strengthening Gomes' attacking options, Reading have taken just eight points from 11 games.

News Reading Football EFL Championship
Previous Muller weighing up Bayern Munich exit
Read
Muller weighing up Bayern Munich exit
Next Crystal Palace takes action on Zaha racial abuse
Read
Crystal Palace takes action on Zaha racial abuse

Latest Stories