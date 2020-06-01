QPR strongly against 20 June return

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The English Football League (EFL) announced on Monday (AEST) that the Championship is set to return on the weekend of 20 June, following in the footsteps of the Premier League, which will be back three days earlier.

In both divisions, all matches will be played behind closed doors as the threat of coronavirus remains and the EFL stressed that fixtures could only resume on the hoped-for date if "all safety requirements and government guidance is met".

But Hoos has suggested multiple teams, including QPR – who sit 13th in the table - are unsatisfied with the development, citing the lack of consultation ahead of the announcement and insufficient time for players to get themselves ready.

"I am absolutely stunned by this announcement, as is our Director of Football Les Ferdinand and our manager Mark Warburton," Hoos said to his club’s website.

"Incredibly, there has been absolutely no consultation with individual clubs nor with the Championship doctors' working group by the divisional representatives - or anyone else in the Football League – regarding this matter.

"On top of that, we were only made aware of the statement 40 minutes before it was made public."

Hoos said: "Having spoken with Les and Mark, they share my views. We are vehemently opposed to this schedule.

"The players haven't even returned to full-contact training at this moment and yet they are now expected to be in a position to play at a competitive level in just three weeks' time.

"I have made our feelings known to the EFL and, having spoken with a number of CEOs at other Championship clubs, I am not a lone voice on this matter.

"We are absolutely appalled."