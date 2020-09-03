Nottingham Forest parts with Cash

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
Cash arrives at Villa Park for an undisclosed fee, with reports suggesting the Premier League side agreed a deal that could rise to £16million.
The 23-year-old started his career as a right-sided attacker but developed into one of the best full-backs in the Championship.
Welcome to the Villa, Matty Cash! 😄#AVFC pic.twitter.com/cddoi6Dugb— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 3, 2020
"Absolutely buzzing to have signed a 5 year deal at Aston Villa. Something I've always dreamed of since I was a young boy to play in the Premier League, it really is a dream come true," Cash, Forest's 2019-20 Player of the Season, wrote on Twitter.
"I can't wait to meet up with the squad, meet everyone around the club and the supporters!"
Villa boss Dean Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England's brightest young prospects.
"He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back."
Cash is Villa's first signing ahead of the 2020-2021 season.