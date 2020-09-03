Nottingham Forest parts with Cash

Cash arrives at Villa Park for an undisclosed fee, with reports suggesting the Premier League side agreed a deal that could rise to £16million.

The 23-year-old started his career as a right-sided attacker but developed into one of the best full-backs in the Championship.

"Absolutely buzzing to have signed a 5 year deal at Aston Villa. Something I've always dreamed of since I was a young boy to play in the Premier League, it really is a dream come true," Cash, Forest's 2019-20 Player of the Season, wrote on Twitter.

"I can't wait to meet up with the squad, meet everyone around the club and the supporters!"

Villa boss Dean Smith said: "We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England's brightest young prospects.

"He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back."

Cash is Villa's first signing ahead of the 2020-2021 season.