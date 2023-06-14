Mike Danson completes Wigan takeover

Danson, who owns a 25 percent stake in rugby league club Wigan Warriors, assumes control from Abdulrahman Al Jasmi and Talal Al Hammad, whose two-year reign was beset with problems and as a result Wigan will begin next season on minus eight points.

Clearance has been obtained from the EFL and, while a new board and chief executive are yet to be announced, manager Shaun Maloney retains his position.

Club Statement | 🤝 A new company backed by Mike Danson has today completed the acquisition of 100% of Wigan Athletic Football Club. #wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) June 14, 2023

Earlier this week Latics were served a winding-up petition by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs over unpaid tax bills but, as a result of the takeover, all players and staff will be paid immediately, along with other creditors.

“I am delighted to become involved in Wigan Athletic Football Club. I was born in Wigan, I grew up locally and the community of the town is close to my heart,” said Danson.

“I want to recognise that the club has a hugely-important part to play in the local community, not just for players, but for fans, employees and all its suppliers, business partners and numerous community groups.

“We have worked hard to provide the EFL with a realistic financial plan to stabilise operations.

“We look forward to a fresh start for the club and planning for the upcoming season.”