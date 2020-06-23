Middlesbrough sacks Woodgate and brings in Warnock

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Woodgate was dismissed early on Tuesday, with former Cardiff City boss Warnock taking charge with immediate effect.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for all his work in the role of head coach," the club confirmed via a brief statement.

Boro is 21st in the Championship table with just eight matches remaining and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The club lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City last Sunday (AEST) in its first match since the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the season in March.

Woodgate, who finished his playing career at the Riverside Stadium, was only appointed head coach last June.

Warnock left Cardiff last November, having taken the Bluebirds to the Premier League in 2018 but failed to prevent them being relegated back to the second tier last season.

The 71-year-old's first match in charge will be away to Stoke City on Saturday.