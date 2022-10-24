Michael Carrick appointed Middlesbrough manager

The former Manchester United and England midfielder replaces Chris Wilder, who was sacked this month less than a year after taking the Boro hotseat.

Carrick worked under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford before taking charge of United on a caretaker basis for three games late last year.

The 41 year-old stepped down as Red Devils first-team coach after the arrival of Ralf Rangnick last December and has now been given his first opportunity as a head coach.

"I'm really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition," Carrick said. "Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year-old boy, so it's a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I'm fully aware of what football means to people. It's a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you've got for the game and for Boro.

"I'll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud. I can't wait to get started.”

Carrick has appointed former Boro manager Jonathan Woodgate as first-team coach of a side languishing just above the relegation zone in 21st place.