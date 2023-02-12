BUNDESLIGA
McGree strikes as he continues to impress for Boro

Australia's Riley McGree helped steer Middlesbrough to a third win in a row in the EFL Championship, with a goal and a hand in another against Cardiff City.

The Socceroos midfielder snared his fifth goal of the league campaign with the 90th-minute sealer in a 3-1 win for Boro at Cardiff.

 

Earlier, McGree was twice involved in a brilliant team goal that was capped off by Marcus Forss in the 17th minute.

Cameron Archer restored the visiting side's lead in the 38th after Sory Kaba had pulled Cardiff level in the 25th.

