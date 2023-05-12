Lenihan says Boro staying calm ahead of play-off

WATCH Coventry City v Middlesbrough LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international and his team-mates head into the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Coventry City on Sunday knowing they could be just three games away from the Premier League.

Head coach Michael Carrick has told his players that they cannot afford to look any further ahead than the 90 minutes at Coventry Building Society Arena, but Lenihan is well aware of what is at stake.

Asked what it would mean to have the chance to play in the Premier League, he said: “It’s every kid’s dream. I haven’t played, personally, in the Premier League myself. A few of the lads in the team have.

“Personally for me, it would be exceptional, it would be great not only for the players, but for the town, for the fans.

“That’s what we do it for at the end of the day, but we’ll only be focusing on Coventry on Sunday.”

Boro, which finished fourth in the final table, one place and five points better off than Coventry, is looking to end a six-year exile from the top flight with either derby rival Sunderland or Luton Town awaiting the winner at Wembley.

Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick played in UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup finals as well as title deciders during his trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford and, as a result, has huge experience of big games and how to prepare for them.

On the message the 41-year-old had been drilling into his players this week, Lenihan said: “It’s just another game, it’s just another game, just go and show what you can do, do what he’s asked in terms of tactics and what not, and go and enjoy it.

“That’s one thing he’s always said since day one. The first meeting, he just said, ‘enjoy the game, enjoy playing football, enjoy taking the ball and passing the ball’. That’s what we’ll try to do and see where it takes us.”

Carrick, who guided an injury-hit side to a 1-1 draw with the Sky Blues in its final regular-season fixture on Tuesday (AEST), was coy when asked if the likes of Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey might return.

He said: “We’re just waiting. We’ll train tomorrow, so we’ll see what’s available. It’s one of those things: some boys aren’t fit, some boys are fit.

“It’s changing by the day in some ways, so we’ll just have to see what we’ve got tomorrow and go with it, and hopefully more come through than don’t.”