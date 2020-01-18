Leeds under pressure after controversial QPR loss

Watch the EFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS
Marcelo Bielsa's men have only won one of their past seven Championship matches, a streak that started with their astonishing collapse in a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City.
Leader West Brom can extend its advantage to four points when it hosts Stoke City on Tuesday (AEDT).
Brentford did not take full advantage of Leeds' loss as they drew 0-0 away to Huddersfield Town, meaning Fulham – winners over Middlesbrough on Friday – remain third.
Swansea City's 2-1 home victory over Wigan Athletic saw on-loan Liverpool prospect Rhian Brewster score his first senior goal.
Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Derby County, Millwall and Preston North End were the other winning teams, with the 1-1 scoreline between Birmingham City and Cardiff one of only two draws on the day.