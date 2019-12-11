LaLiga
EFL Championship

Leeds goes top while Stoke fires

Leeds United put pressure on West Brom in the Championship, displacing it at the top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Hull City at Elland Road on Wednesday (AEDT).

With West Brom not in action until a trip to Wigan Athletic on Wednesday, Leeds moved a point clear of Slaven Bilic's side with a seventh victory in succession.

After a tame first half that did not see a single shot on target, Leeds finally took the lead against Hull when Jordy de Wijs turned Helder Costa's cross into his own net.

Kiko Casilla did brilliantly to keep out a header from Tom Eaves and Marcelo Bielsa's side instantly launched a counter-attack that ended with substitute Ezgjan Alioski finishing on the follow-up after Patrick Bamford hit the post.

The top two were boosted by Bristol City losing 2-1 at home to Millwall and Preston North End handing Fulham a 2-1 defeat at Deepdale.

Nottingham Forest was unable to take advantage as it was held by Middlesbrough at the City Ground, while Stoke City and Huddersfield Town earned much-needed triumphs in the battle against relegation.

