Leeds goes top, Monk makes his mark at Wednesday

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds went into Sunday's game having lost to Swansea City in their last league outing before the international break and prior to that it was dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Championship struggler Stoke City.

Leeds appeared to be heading for an underwhelming draw at Barnsley before Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah came off the bench and broke the deadlock in the 84th minute.

The England Under-21 international volleyed in from close range after Kalvin Phillips' left-wing free-kick, finally ending Barnsley's resistance with his fourth goal in six games for the club.

Nketiah then won a penalty after being brought down by Aapo Halme, with Mateusz Klich converting from 12 yards.

The result sees them move above Swansea on goal difference after the Welsh side lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday (AEST).

But it got back on track at Oakwell with two goals in the final six minutes to leave Barnsley in the bottom three.

Huddersfield Town also continue to look in serious trouble having lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday, with new men in charge of both teams at the John Smith's Stadium.