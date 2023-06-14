Leeds charged with misconduct over fan behaviour

The Football Association has alleged home fans in the Elland Road crowd used words that were “improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting with reference to sexual orientation” during the first half.

An FA spokesperson said: “Leeds have been charged with misconduct for a crowd-control incident that happened in their game with Brighton in the Premier League on 12 March.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters – and anyone purporting to be their supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 20th minute and not use words or behaviour that are improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting with reference to sexual orientation.

“Leeds have until Wednesday, June 21 to provide a response.”

Leeds twice equalised in a 2-2 draw through Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison but slipped back into the bottom three before suffering relegation to the EFL Championship at the end of the season.