In a topsy-turvy game, Daniel James's opener for Swansea was cancelled out by Jacques Maghoma before Birmingham was hindered by a red card for Kristian Pedersen.

Oli McBurnie restored Swansea's lead but, despite its numerical disadvantage, Matt Grimes's own goal and a stunning 20-yard curler from Che Adams with just under 20 minutes remaining saw Birmingham turn the match on its head.

However, just when it looked like Garry Monk had seen his side do enough to seal the points against his former team, McBurnie kept his cool to finish Mike van der Hoorn's cut-back and preserve Swansea's unbeaten status in 2019.

At the University of Bolton Stadium, the home side was staring down the barrel of defeat when Pawel Olkowski felled Garath McCleary to allow on-loan Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira the chance to score his first Reading goal on his debut from the penalty spot.

Jack Hobbs, who last scored a competitive goal playing for Nottingham Forest against Derby County in September 2013, proved the unlikely hero by heading in Sammy Ameobi's cross in injury time meaning both teams remain in the bottom three.