Kompany's first Burnley game away to Huddersfield

The Championship fixtures for the 2022-2023 season were released and Kompany's first game with the Clarets, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, comes against defeated play-off finalist Huddersfield.

Burnley's relegation from the top-flight was confirmed on the final day of the season after defeat at home to Newcastle United to bring an end to a six-year spell in the Premier League, with Leeds United surviving following victory at Brentford.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, saw off Luton Town in the Championship play-off semi-finals but lost to Nottingham Forest at Wembley, denying them a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Elsewhere, Watford's first game back in the Championship following relegation comes at home to Sheffield United, while Norwich City is on the road against Cardiff City.

Sunderland, after a four-year stint in League One, mars its return to the second tier against Coventry City, while League One champions Wigan Athletic face Preston North End.

The new season begins on 29 July with Huddersfield's hosting of Burnley and marks the start of a challenging campaign for the 24 teams in the division, who face disruption due to the World Cup in Qatar midway through the season.