Huddersfield sacks Siewert's after Fulham loss

Siewert was appointed by Huddersfield in January after David Wagner's departure but he failed to keep the club, which was already facing relegation, in the Premier League.

The German was dismissed after Saturday's (AEST) 2-1 home defeat to fellow relegated side Fulham left the Terriers 20th in the second tier having taken one point from three games.

Huddersfield won a single match in all competitions — beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in February — during Siewert's seven-month tenure.

It also crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle this week, losing 1-0 at home to League One side Lincoln City.