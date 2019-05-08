How to watch EVERY EFL play-off match LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Championship play-off final attracts most of the attention in the latter stages of May, as the final two Premier League aspirants face off for the last place in the lucrative top flight. The match is dubbed 'the richest game in football' for good reason, with the winner netting an estimated $335 million.

As these two teams circle at other at the base of English football's peak, many more will be playing off for a better foothold on the long and perilous journey to the top.

That's where beIN SPORTS comes in, with every EFL Championship, League 1 and League 2 play-off match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE in May. Here's what's on and when so you won't miss a minute of the action.

EFL Championship

Aston Villa v West Brom, Saturday 9.30pm, beIN 2

Derby v Leeds, Sunday, 2.15am, beIN 2

West Brom v Aston Villa, Wednesday 15 May, 5am, beIN 2

Leeds v Derby, Thursday 16 May, 4.45am, beIN 2

Final TBC v TBC, Tuesday 28 May, 12am, beIN 2

EFL League 1

Sunderland v Portsmouth, Sunday 12 May, 4.30am, beIN 2

Doncaster v Charlton Athletic, Sunday 12 May, 9.15pm, beIN 3

Portsmouth v Sunderland, Friday 17 May, 4.45am, beIN 2

Charlton v Doncaster, Saturday 18 May, 4.45am

Final TBC v TBC, Monday 27 May, 12am, beIN 2

EFL League 2

Newport County v Mansfield Town, Friday 10 May, 4.45am, beIN 2

Tranmere v Forest Green, Saturday 11 May, 4.45am, beIN 2

Mansfield Town v Newport County, 13 May, 3am, beIN 2

Forest Green v Tranmere, 14 May, 4.45am, beIN 2

Final TBC v TBC, Sunday 26 May, 12am, beIN 2