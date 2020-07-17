EFL Championship
Guardiola pays tribute to Bielsa on Twitter

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter after Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League was secured.

Leeds's return to the top flight after a 16-year wait was clinched as Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Championship on Saturday (AEST).

Manchester City boss Guardiola has previously labelled Bielsa as the best coach in the world. 

A post on his PepTeam Twitter account read, in Spanish: "The best reaches the @premierleague."

Liverpool's James Milner, who made his debut for hometown club Leeds at 16, wrote: "Congratulations LUFC, #backwhereyoubelong."

City defender Benjamin Mendy played under Bielsa at Marseille and wrote: "Congratulations Marcelo & the boys see you next year."

 

