Guardiola pays tribute to Bielsa on Twitter

Leeds's return to the top flight after a 16-year wait was clinched as Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Championship on Saturday (AEST).

Manchester City boss Guardiola has previously labelled Bielsa as the best coach in the world.

A post on his PepTeam Twitter account read, in Spanish: "The best reaches the @premierleague."

Liverpool's James Milner, who made his debut for hometown club Leeds at 16, wrote: "Congratulations LUFC, #backwhereyoubelong."

City defender Benjamin Mendy played under Bielsa at Marseille and wrote: "Congratulations Marcelo & the boys see you next year."