LaLiga
EFL Championship

England youth coach Cooper named new Swansea boss

Swansea City has appointed England Under-17s World Cup-winning boss Steve Cooper as its new head coach on a three-year contract.

Getty Images

Watch the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The Championship club was seeking a replacement for Graham Potter, who left to take over Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion last month after just one season at the Liberty Stadium.

Welshman Cooper, 39, has been named Potter's successor in what will be his first senior role after stints with the academies at Wrexham and Liverpool preceded a post working with England's youth teams.

He was in charge of the England Under-17 side that beat Spain in the 2017 World Cup final, with Manchester City's Phil Foden, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho all starring in that tournament.

"This opportunity is something I've been working towards my whole life, certainly since I started coaching 22 years ago," Cooper said in quotes published on the club's official website.

"I'm extremely grateful to Swansea for giving me this chance. I'm really excited about the challenge ahead."

News Swansea City Football EFL Championship
Previous Bilic takes the reins at West Brom
Read
Bilic takes the reins at West Brom
Next Aston Villa confirms Wesley signing
Read
Aston Villa confirms Wesley signing

Latest Stories