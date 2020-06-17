Eight new positive tests in lead-up to EFL return

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

There were 2,213 tests conducted on players and staff across all 24 clubs in the division, with the positive results coming from six teams.

An EFL statement released on Wednesday read: "Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL.

"Only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities."

The Championship is set to resume on Saturday, three days after the Premier League recommences, so any people who tested positive in this round will have to miss the first batch of matches.

Brentford, who face Fulham in the English second-tier's first game back, confirmed they had returned one of the positive tests, not specifying whether it was a player.

Across League One and League Two, 428 players and staff were tested from a total of eight teams.

Four of those tests returned a positive result.