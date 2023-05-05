EFL judgement day: Who needs what and where?

WATCH the EFL LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Here's a look at the state of play across the three divisions.

Championship

Burnley is champion and Sheffield United has secured automatic promotion in second place.

Relegation spots are also confirmed after the Blades’ loss at Huddersfield Town on Friday (AEST), with Neil Warnock’s side securing safety at the expense of its final-day opponent Reading. The Royals will join Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in dropping down to League One.

Meanwhile, victories last weekend put Coventry City and Millwall in prime position to make the play-offs alongside Luton Town and Middlesbrough, but there is a cluster of three teams hoping to sneak into the top six on the final day.

Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers can all theoretically qualify should they win. Three points for the Black Cats would virtually guarantee them a play-off place if Coventry loses or Millwall drops points, while, barring a thumping win at Swansea City, Albion is likely to need Sunderland to slip up as well.

Blackburn faces Millwall in the knowledge that a win will see it leapfrog its opponent, but a goal difference of -3 leaves Rovers relying on other results to go their way.

League One

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are promoted but the title race remains undecided. Plymouth has a one-point advantage but Ipswich’s vastly superior goal difference – +66 compared with +33 – means it will be champion if it betters Argyle’s result.

Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers have qualified for the play-offs and will be joined by either Derby County or Peterborough United. The Rams travel to Wednesday knowing a draw is likely to be enough for a top-six berth, while Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough must win at Barnsley and hope for a favour from the Owls.

MK Dons, Morecambe and Cambridge United are in a three-way fight for League One survival. The Dons will stay up with a win at Burton Albion, but a draw or defeat would open the door for their rivals.

Morecambe can overtake the Dons by bettering their result against Exeter City, while Cambridge United can overhaul both teams – should it fail to win – with victory over the already-relegated Forest Green.

Accrington Stanley, meanwhile, is all but down after defeat against the U’s last weekend. Stanley requires a win and an unlikely 16-goal swing to go past MK Dons in 20th place.

League Two

Champion Leyton Orient and second-placed Stevenage Borough will be playing in League One next season, but Northampton Town’s defeat against Bradford last weekend has left it in danger of missing out on automatic promotion for a second successive campaign.

Having been denied by an incredible 7-0 Bristol Rovers’ victory on last season’s final day, the Cobblers know that a win at Tranmere Rovers this time around will see them go up. Anything less, however, will give Stockport County the opportunity to secure promotion with three points against second-from-bottom Hartlepool United.

With the Pools already relegated alongside Rochdale, it is only third spot and the play-off places that are mathematically still up for grabs.

Turning attention to the play-off picture, a point for Carlisle United, Salford City or Bradford City will guarantee a top-seven finish, while defeat would see eighth-placed Mansfield Town draw level on points if they beat Colchester United.

The Stags also need to make up a deficit in goal difference, with Carlisle United, Salford and Bradford currently eight, four and three goals better off respectively.