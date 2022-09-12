EFL Championship matches to resume this week

Football across the United Kingdom was postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday (AEST) at the age of 96.

The situation is still impacting the football schedule, with Rangers' Champions League clash against Napoli moved from Tuesday to Wednesday and Arsenal's Europa League clash against PSV postponed.

EFL matches will go ahead throughout the week and over the course of next weekend, including fixtures being played at clubs in and around London in the days before the state funeral on 19 September.

Queens Park Rangers and Watford have both confirmed their matches against Stoke City and Sunderland will go ahead, while Millwall and Luton Town are also scheduled to be at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the FA has confirmed that fixtures in their competitions will go ahead, including those in the Women's Super League, the National League and in the FA Cup qualifying rounds.

The FA encouraged clubs to conduct a minute's silence ahead of kick-off and black armbands should be worn, while confirming no games would be played on the day of the funeral.

Football in Scotland's professional leagues is also scheduled to return this week.