LaLiga
EFL Championship

Clucas comes back to haunt Swansea

Sam Clucas and James McClean scored as Stoke City made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 home victory over Swansea City.

Getty Images

Watch the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

In the only Championship match to take place on Sunday (AEDT) amid a host of games in the FA Cup, two second-half goals proved decisive.

Clucas netted the opener against his former club with a low strike from outside the area after 55 minutes and made the most of his chance to put on an exuberant celebration in front of the away fans.

Matt Grimes hit the bar as Swansea attempted to respond, but McClean found the bottom corner with a left-footed effort in the first minute of added time.

Stoke now has a seven-point cushion over the bottom three, while Swansea has won just one of its last seven league away games and missed the chance to go fifth in the table.

News Stoke City Swansea City Football EFL Championship
Previous Poveda swaps Manchester City for Leeds
Read
Poveda swaps Manchester City for Leeds
Next

Latest Stories