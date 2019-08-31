Championship wrap: Swans stun Leeds

Leeds dominated for much of the game, but was made to pay for a lack of cutting edge when Routledge swept home late on.

As a result, Swansea is two points clear at the top of the table heading into the international break, having won five and drawn one of its opening six games.

Charlton Athletic, promoted from League One last season, is also unbeaten and sits second after a 2-0 win at Reading.

At the other end of the table, the misery goes on for Stoke City and Huddersfield Town, which both remain winless after giving up leads in respective 2-1 defeats at Birmingham City and Luton Town.

Derby County also endured a horrible day as it was trounced 3-0 at Brentford.

Back to the big game, and Cooper was something of a surprise appointment by the Swans after Graham Potter left for Brighton and Hove Albion, but the former England Under-17 coach could hardly have asked for a better start to his tenure at the Welsh club.

The Swans certainly rode their luck at Leeds, who created numerous chances to move ahead before being beaten by Routledge's last-gasp strike.

However, Swansea's resilience typified its early-season form under Cooper, which has seen it concede just four league goals thus far.

This win at Elland Road was its first in 70 years.

Like Swansea, West Bromwich Albion is yet to taste a Championship defeat after a change of boss in the close season. Slaven Bilic's men drew three of their first five games but are now up to fourth, a point behind Leeds, courtesy of a 3-2 win over a Blackburn Rovers side managed by former Albion chief Tony Mowbray.

All of the goals at the Hawthorns came in the first half, with Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore and Grady Diangana on target for West Brom after Bradley Dack's opener inside 25 seconds. Bradley Johnson pulled one back just before the break, but Blackburn could not rescue a point.

Nathan Jones's future as Stoke's manager looks increasingly uncertain after it followed up a morale-boosting Carabao Cup win at Leeds with a fifth league loss in six matches.

Liam Lindsay put the Potters ahead after 58 minutes at Birmingham, but they were nevertheless beaten again, Jude Bellingham's deflected strike earning the hosts victory.

Huddersfield also has just one point, Andrew Shinnie claiming Luton's winner at Kenilworth Road, while Derby's struggles worsened as Ollie Watkins struck twice in an emphatic win for Brentford.

Bristol City and Middlesbrough played out a 2-2 draw in the early kick-off, while Queens Park Rangers came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 thanks to Jordan Hugill's brace.

Elsewhere, Millwall and Hull City drew 1-1, as did Nottingham Forest and Preston North End. There were no goals in the game between Wigan Athletic and Barnsley.