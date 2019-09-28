Championship wrap: Rams beat Birmingham

Rams players Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence were charged with drink-driving after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday (AEST), and captain Richard Keogh suffered a season-ending knee injury on the same team evening out.

The club has been scathing about the conduct of those involved and warned they will "pay a heavy price for their actions", making Sunday's (AEST) home match a welcome chance to focus again on on-field matters.

Neither Bennett nor Lawrence were involved as Phillip Cocu's side took the spoils at Pride Park thanks to goals from Chris Martin, Martyn Waghorn and Jamie Paterson, who netted the 74th-minute winner.

Birmingham replied through Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic, and would have gone ahead at 2-2 but Lukas Jutkiewicz failed to convert a penalty.

Derby's second win in nine league games this season — its first success at home — lifted it to 14th place, one behind Birmingham.

BAGGIES BOUNCE UP TO TOP SPOT

Unbeaten West Bromwich Albion took over at the top after a 2-0 win at Queens Park Rangers, with second-half goals from Nathan Ferguson and Matheus Pereira settling the outcome in favour of Slaven Bilic's men. QPR had Yoann Barbet sent off in the 82nd minute, moments before Pereira sealed the points.

Swansea City had been on course to climb above West Brom but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Reading, for which Andy Yiadom snatched a last-gasp equaliser. Swansea led from the third minute, when Borja Baston headed in, until Yiadom's late intervention.

The point did, however, nudge Swansea above Nottingham Forest and into second place. Forest beat Stoke 3-2 on Saturday (AEST).

Leeds United was another side to spurn an opportunity to jump to the top of the standings, losing 1-0 at Charlton Athletic as Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a second league defeat of the campaign. Macauley Bonne scored the only goal in the 32nd minute at The Valley, giving Charlton boss Lee Bowyer victory over his former club.

MONK RETURNS TO HAUNT BORO

Sheffield Wednesday was 4-1 up on Middlesbrough at half-time at the Riverside, and the scoreline stayed that way as the Owls continued their bright start under new boss Garry Monk.

Adam Clayton's own goal was followed by efforts from Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher, with Paddy McNair grabbing the lone reply for Boro, with whom Monk had a short-lived spell as manager two years ago.

Hull City and Cardiff City were level-pegging at 1-1 heading into the 89th minute at KCOM Stadium, but the game finished 2-2 after Hull's Jordy de Wijs netted what looked likely to be a winner, only for Danny Ward to snatch a leveller.

FERGUSON SEES RED

Preston North End and Bristol City shared six goals, drawing 3-3 at Deepdale, while struggling Huddersfield Town and Millwall finished 1-1 in West Yorkshire, with Shane Ferguson sent off for the Lions late on.

James Collins and Matty Pearson netted as Luton Town won 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.