Championship wrap: Canaries on top after late show

Norwich looked set to endure frustration at Ewood Park, but Pukki's late strike — one of countless late goals for the Canaries this term — earned a 1-0 win and ensured they moved two points ahead of Leeds United, which hosts Aston Villa on Monday (AEDT).

West Bromwich Albion kept up the pressure on the top two with a resounding 4-0 win at Rotherham United as Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick, yet fellow promotion chaser Derby County and Sheffield United were each held to draws, enabling Middlesbrough to move fourth with a 1-0 win at Reading, which appointed Jose Gomes as Paul Clement's replacement after the final whistle.

QPR's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, secured by Toni Leistner's 45th-minute goal, represented a landmark success. Rangers had never previously won in 34 visits to Forest, the longest run without ever winning away at an opponent in all English competitions.

A day after parting company with Jos Luhukay, Sheffield Wednesday won 1-0 at home to Preston North End, which had Ben Pearson sent off after just 26 minutes.

MORE PERFECT PUKKI TIMING

In recent weeks, Pukki has scored a dramatic stoppage-time clincher against Millwall, a game-sealing third goal versus Rotherham with six minutes remaining and another last-gasp winner to sink Bolton Wanderers.

The Finland international once again came up with the goods late on at Blackburn, tapping home an Onel Hernandez cross to secure a precious three points.

RAMPANT BAGGIES BRING UP HALF-CENTURY

Third-placed West Brom is comfortably the highest scorers in the division and took its tally to 50 at New York Stadium.

Gayle was the star of the show, grabbing a treble inside 54 minutes to take his tally for the season to 13, while Harvey Barnes was also on target.

A miserable afternoon for Rotherham, which remains three points above the relegation zone, was summed up by Ryan Manning hitting the post with a 76th-minute penalty.

Out-of-form Wigan Athletic also suffered a heavy defeat, going down 3-0 at home to Birmingham City, which sits eighth.

IPSWICH EDGES CLOSER

The only team in the bottom five to pick up a point was Ipswich Town, the Championship's bottom side following up last week's win over Wigan Athletic with an impressive 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

Paul Lambert's men are now just four points from safety, with fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers and Millwall suffering respective defeats to Brentford and Stoke City.