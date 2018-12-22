LaLiga
EFL Championship

Championship wrap: Canaries on top after late show

Teemu Pukki's 86th-minute winner against Blackburn Rovers sent Norwich City back to the top of the Championship, while Queens Park Rangers ended the longest away hoodoo in English football.

Getty Images

Norwich looked set to endure frustration at Ewood Park, but Pukki's late strike — one of countless late goals for the Canaries this term — earned a 1-0 win and ensured they moved two points ahead of Leeds United, which hosts Aston Villa on Monday (AEDT).

West Bromwich Albion kept up the pressure on the top two with a resounding 4-0 win at Rotherham United as Dwight Gayle scored a hat-trick, yet fellow promotion chaser Derby County and Sheffield United were each held to draws, enabling Middlesbrough to move fourth with a 1-0 win at Reading, which appointed Jose Gomes as Paul Clement's replacement after the final whistle.

QPR's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, secured by Toni Leistner's 45th-minute goal, represented a landmark success. Rangers had never previously won in 34 visits to Forest, the longest run without ever winning away at an opponent in all English competitions.

A day after parting company with Jos Luhukay, Sheffield Wednesday won 1-0 at home to Preston North End, which had Ben Pearson sent off after just 26 minutes.

MORE PERFECT PUKKI TIMING

In recent weeks, Pukki has scored a dramatic stoppage-time clincher against Millwall, a game-sealing third goal versus Rotherham with six minutes remaining and another last-gasp winner to sink Bolton Wanderers.

The Finland international once again came up with the goods late on at Blackburn, tapping home an Onel Hernandez cross to secure a precious three points.

RAMPANT BAGGIES BRING UP HALF-CENTURY

Third-placed West Brom is comfortably the highest scorers in the division and took its tally to 50 at New York Stadium.

Gayle was the star of the show, grabbing a treble inside 54 minutes to take his tally for the season to 13, while Harvey Barnes was also on target.

A miserable afternoon for Rotherham, which remains three points above the relegation zone, was summed up by Ryan Manning hitting the post with a 76th-minute penalty.

Out-of-form Wigan Athletic also suffered a heavy defeat, going down 3-0 at home to Birmingham City, which sits eighth.

IPSWICH EDGES CLOSER

The only team in the bottom five to pick up a point was Ipswich Town, the Championship's bottom side following up last week's win over Wigan Athletic with an impressive 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

Paul Lambert's men are now just four points from safety, with fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers and Millwall suffering respective defeats to Brentford and Stoke City.

News Stoke City Swansea City West Bromwich Albion Birmingham Bolton Wanderers Brentford Bristol City Derby County Hull City Ipswich Town Middlesbrough Millwall Norwich City Nottingham Forest Preston North End QPR Reading Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Blackburn Rovers Rotherham United Wigan Athletic Football
Previous Saiz to leave Leeds United for Getafe
Read
Saiz to leave Leeds United for Getafe
Next Bowen double makes amends for penalty miss
Read
Bowen double makes amends for penalty miss

Latest Stories