Championship season to resume on 20 June

The second tier will recommence on 20 June, three days after the Premier League starts up again, having been on hold since March because of the global pandemic.

Third-placed Fulham will host London rival Brentford, currently fourth, behind closed doors in the early kick-off on the same day that second-placed West Brom returns to action with a derby of its own against Birmingham City.

League-leading Leeds United, bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since it was relegated in 2004, faces Cardiff City on 21 June.

Each Championship club has nine games remaining, with the final round of fixtures set to be held on Wednesday, 22 July.

On Sunday the English Football League confirmed that, of the 1,179 people they tested in the latest round of tests for people connected to Championship clubs, only two had returned positive COVID-19 tests.