Brownhill gives Bristol Severnside derby glory

Bristol City moved back into the Championship's play-off places thanks to a 1-0 Severnside derby win at Cardiff City on Sunday, with Josh Brownhill getting the winner to extend his side's unbeaten run to four.

It was by no means a stroll for the Robins, which was twice bailed out by the crossbar in a full-blooded encounter in Wales.

Junior Hoilett saw a swerving 25-yard drive come back off the woodwork late in the first half, before Leandro Bacuna was denied in similar circumstances just prior to the hour mark.

Bristol capitalised nine minutes later – Brownhill's own long-range effort dipping just under the bar to leave Neil Etheridge helpless - and that proved decisive despite Cardiff's late pressure.

Lee Johnson's men end the weekend in sixth, while Cardiff are seven points back in 14th. 

