Bristol City sacks Lee Johnson after winless run

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT
The EFL Championship club fell to a late Danny Ward goal at Ashton Gate to make it seven defeats in a nine-game winless run, leaving it nine points off the play-offs with five games remaining.
City was three points off the top two after beating Derby County 3-2 on 13 February (AEST), but has collected only two points from a possible 27 since then and is now down in 12th.
City, which has lost all four games since returning to action last month, announced on its official website that Johnson — in charge since February 2016 — had been relieved of his duties immediately.
Lee Johnson was this evening relieved of his role as Bristol City Head Coach.— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 4, 2020
Current Assistant Head Coach Dean Holden will take over immediately in a caretaker capacity as the club look to appoint a successor.
Full story: 👇
Chief executive Mark Ashton said: "We recognise the huge amount of work that Lee has put in over the last four-and-a-half years to move this club forward and we thank him for all his efforts.
"There have been some special moments over those years and Lee has played a significant part in them.
"However, success in football is ultimately judged by results and league position, and the board believes that a change of management is needed now for Bristol City."
Assistant head coach Dean Holden will take over on a caretaker basis for City's home match against Hull City on Thursday (AEST).